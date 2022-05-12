In Trostyanets near hospital tractor exploded on mine, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO

A tractor exploded in a mine in the town of Trostyanets in the Sumy Region.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Trostyanets. A civilian tractor exploded on a mine near the hospital (where an enemy tank was firing at the hospital). Everyone is alive, one person was injured," the official wrote.

It happened today, May 12, in the afternoon.

