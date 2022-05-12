Powerful explosion took place in Zaporizhia
Today, May 12, in Zaporizhzhia, locals heard a powerful explosion in the city. There was no air alarm in the region.
As Censor.NET reports, Suspilne informs.
"A powerful explosion was heard in Zaporizhia," Public correspondents reported.
According to the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration on Facebook, "today, May 12, at about 10:00, Russian troops launched a cruise missile in the city of Zaporizhia. According to preliminary data, a private building is on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password