Powerful explosion took place in Zaporizhia

Today, May 12, in Zaporizhzhia, locals heard a powerful explosion in the city. There was no air alarm in the region.

As Censor.NET reports, Suspilne informs.

"A powerful explosion was heard in Zaporizhia," Public correspondents reported.

According to the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration on Facebook, "today, May 12, at about 10:00, Russian troops launched a cruise missile in the city of Zaporizhia. According to preliminary data, a private building is on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified."

