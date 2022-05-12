Rashists launched cruise missile on Khortytsia, there was fire, - RMA

On May 12, the Russian occupiers shelled the island of Khortytsia, resulting in a fire.

As reported by Censor.NEТ with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Today, May 12, at about 10:00, Russian troops launched a cruise missile in Zaporizhia. It hit a protected part of the island of Khortytsia, causing a fire. After inspecting the affected area, no infrastructure damage was found," the statement said.

According to updated information, there are no victims.

It is noted that the racists are shelling Khortytsia for the second time. The previous time the Russian military fired two cruise missiles at Khortytsia on April 21. Then one rocket fell near the Preobrazhensky Bridge, and the other damaged the sanatorium of one of the enterprises.

