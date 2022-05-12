Russian occupiers fired at column of refugees from Kherson region, - Vilkul

In the evening of May 12 Russian troops fired artillery at a column of refugees leaving Kherson.

This was stated by head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"A peaceful convoy of refugees leaving the Kherson region, from the side of Beryslav, was shelled with artillery. The orcs had gathered them in the morning, held about a thousand cars under the scorching sun and began to let them out only in the afternoon in batches of 200 cars to cover the movement of their own military equipment." At 4 p.m., orcs struck a cowardly blow at a peaceful convoy that was already in our controlled territory, near Bila Krynitsa," Vilkul wrote.

According to him, the shells injured civilians, in particular a child born in 2011: "Together with a woman born in 1954, she received shrapnel wounds. They have been provided with all the necessary assistance. The woman is in one of the hospitals in Kryvyi Rih.

