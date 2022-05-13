G7 plans to provide 30 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Western countries intend to support Ukraine on a large scale.

As reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET transfers.

According to SPIEGEL, at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Germany next week, they plan to initiate budget support to Ukraine in the amount of almost 30 billion euros.

"According to the negotiators, Ukraine has calculated the financial need by the end of the year. More than five billion euros a month were spent, for example, on salaries for civil servants or pensioners, which Ukraine, according to Kyiv, can not pay alone. The International Monetary Fund considers the calculations clear, "the statement said.

It is noted that assistance is planned in the form of loans and grants.

"The sum of 30 billion euros is calculated on the condition that hostilities in Ukraine end within a year. Western countries are negotiating intensively for weeks. Britain and the United States are taking bolder steps. They are proposing to confiscate oligarchs' assets and use them to finance aid to Ukraine." writes SPIEGEL.

The agreement may be signed next week. The G7 includes Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Italy and Canada.