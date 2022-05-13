ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8210 visitors online
News War
9 497 57

Ukrainian women need possibility of abortion in Poland - UN

україна,біженці,польща,українці

Women who fled to Poland to avoid war must have access to reproductive rights that meet international standards, including abortion.

This was stated by Assistant UN High Commissioner Gillian Triggs, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

It is noted that due to the fact that Poland has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, victims of rape from Ukraine may face difficulties if they need to terminate a pregnancy.

"There is a specific policy on reproductive services in Poland, which, in our opinion, does not meet international standards. Victims of sexual violence need advice and assistance. In some cases, they will need abortions. We will discuss this issue with the government," said Triggs.

See more: Butusov on defeat of Russian troops near Bilohorivka: Occupiers fled under the roar of Ukrainian guns. PHOTOS

Author: 

abortion (2) refugees (225) UN (750) Poland (1446)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 