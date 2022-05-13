Ukrainian women need possibility of abortion in Poland - UN

Women who fled to Poland to avoid war must have access to reproductive rights that meet international standards, including abortion.

This was stated by Assistant UN High Commissioner Gillian Triggs, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

It is noted that due to the fact that Poland has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, victims of rape from Ukraine may face difficulties if they need to terminate a pregnancy.

"There is a specific policy on reproductive services in Poland, which, in our opinion, does not meet international standards. Victims of sexual violence need advice and assistance. In some cases, they will need abortions. We will discuss this issue with the government," said Triggs.

