Butusov on defeat of Russian troops near Bilohorivka: Occupiers fled under the roar of Ukrainian guns. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders near the village of Bilohorivka defeated about 100 units of military equipment of the occupiers, and hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Brilliant victory of the Ukrainian army on the Siversky Donets! The Russian offensive near the villages of Bilohorivka, Serebryanka and Dronivka in Luhansk region was completely defeated. Today I witnessed the departure and escape of Russian troops from the bridgehead near the village of Bilohorivka. But the stability of the Ukrainian infantry, the heroic attack of our tankers, the powerful artillery strikes with drone adjustments, the launch of anti-tank missile systems stopped the Russian troops and inflicted heavy losses, and the Russians simply could not withstand the battle.

Russian troops were gradually driven out of each bridgehead, and today I had the honor of seeing Russian tanks fleeing from the roar of Ukrainian guns from Bilohorivka. This failed attempt cost the Russian army about 100 units of military equipment, hundreds of destroyed soldiers. I will write about this battle very soon, and I will talk about the units that made the main contribution to this military success, "the journalist said.

