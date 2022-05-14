1,015 settlements have already been liberated from occupants - Zelensky

Electricity, water, communications, and social services are being returned to the territories liberated from the Rashists.

This was stated by President in his evening video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We continue to reconstruct the de-occupied territories of Ukraine. As of today, 1,015 settlements have already been de-occupied - that's plus six in the past 24 hours. We are returning electricity, water supply, communications, transportation, and social services. This is important.

Of course, we remember every city and every community that is still under occupation. Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, Mariupol and all cities and towns in Donbass... The gradual liberation of Kharkiv proves that we will not leave anything to the enemy," Zelensky said.

