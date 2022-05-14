Explosions were heard over Belgorod again

Sounds similar to explosions were heard over Belgorod and the region that night.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Telegram from the BBC Russia.

In particular, such sounds were heard in the city of Stroitel, 20 km from Belgorod.

Flashes in the night sky can be seen in videos posted on social networks.

There are no official comments from the authorities on this issue, as well as reports of casualties and destruction.

