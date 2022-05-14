Zelensky signed law banning pro-Russian political parties

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties.

This was stаted by Olha Sovgirya, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The President of Ukraine signed the law banning pro-Russian political parties! The law will enter into force from the day following the day of its publication," the statement reads.

According to the document, Article 60 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada has been supplemented with a new sixth part which reads as follows: "If the President of Ukraine approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to terminate the activity of a political party that has formed a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, the activity of such faction is terminated from the moment the head of Verkhovna Rada announces it.

At the same time, within a month after the law enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine undertakes to submit a bill on the consequences of a court decision to ban a political party for the status of deputies of local councils..

