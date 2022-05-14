Zelensky met with delegation of US Senate: I look forward to further strengthening sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation from the upper house of the United States Congress led by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitchell McConnell.

As noted, the head of state stressed that this important visit is a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the US Congress and the American people.

Zelensky noted that today Ukraine is fighting the Russian aggressor, defending not only its state, but also democratic values ​​and freedoms, the right of peoples to freely choose their own future.

"Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. It is committing war crimes that the whole world is terrified of - torture, mass shootings, rape. Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II," he said.

The President noted the special role of the United States in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. In particular, he stressed the adoption by the United States Congress of laws banning the import of Russian oil and the suspension of trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

Also, according to him, it is especially important to increase the sanctions pressure on the banking sector of the aggressor country.

"I count on the support of the United States to further strengthen sanctions. In addition, we believe that Russia should be officially recognized as a state - a sponsor of terrorism," said Zelensky.

The President thanked the United States for its leadership in supporting Ukraine.

The President called the entry into force of the American law on land lease and protection of democracy in Ukraine a significant event for our country. After all, strengthening the defense and financial support of our state is extremely important in resisting Russia's armed aggression.

Zelensky also expressed hope that the US Senate will promptly approve a package of additional funding to support the Ukrainian people, which has already been considered in the House of Representatives and increased from $ 33 billion. up to $ 39.6 billion USA.