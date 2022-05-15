Kalush Orchestra won final of Eurovision-2022
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The audience gave Ukraine the maximum number of points - 439. The jury gave Ukraine 192 points. In total, the Kalush Orchestra received 631 points and took first place.
The jury of Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Latvia, and Moldova gave a maximum of 12 points to Ukraine.
After the performance, the band's soloist Oleh Psyuk addressed the world community: "Please help Ukrainian Mariupol! Help Azovstal right now!".
The band performed at PalaOlimpico 12th with the sensational track Stefania.
