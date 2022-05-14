Support for Ukraine will help prevent global hunger, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the liberation of Ukrainian land from the Rashists will help restore the normal condition of the food market.

This was stated by the Head of State in evening vide message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"One of the issues I deal with virtually on a daily basis is food security. More and more nations around the world are realizing that Russia, by blockading the Black Sea for us and continuing this war, is putting dozens of other countries at risk of a food price crisis and even starvation. Another incentive for our anti-war coalition to act more decisively together.

Right now, support for Ukraine - and above all, with weapons - means working to prevent global hunger. The sooner we free our land and guarantee Ukraine's security, the sooner the food market can be restored to normal," the President stressed.

