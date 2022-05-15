As result of Chuguev's shelling, two civilians were wounded - Synehubiv
In recent days, Kharkiv is relatively calm, but the Russian Armed Forces continue to fire on settlements in the region
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".
"As for the city of Kharkiv, we have been recording relative silence for several days now, ie there have been no shellings of the city of Kharkiv itself. The enemy continues to strike in the region. In particular, the city of Chuhuiv suffered again. There, unfortunately, 2 people were injured, one of them is a 15-year-old child," Synehubiv said at the national marathon on Sunday morning.
He noted that the shelling of the Zolochiv community is also underway.
