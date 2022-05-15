Russia in war does not achieve its strategic goals - Stoltenberg

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has failed to achieve any strategic goal of seizing Ukrainian territories or undermining NATO's unity.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today during the meeting we discussed our strong support for Ukraine… The Russian war in Ukraine is not going as planned by Moscow. They could not take Kyiv, they were expelled from Kharkiv, their main offensive in Donbass was stopped. Russia is not achieving its strategic goals. "President Putin wanted to defeat Ukraine, destroy NATO and divide North America and Europe. But Ukraine stands still, NATO is stronger than ever, Europe and North America are firmly united. Ukraine can win this war," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that Ukrainians are bravely defending their land, and that the Allies are helping them in this fight, providing security support worth billions of dollars. In previous years, Allied allies have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops.

"All this brings great changes to the battlefield every day. We must continue and increase our military assistance to Ukraine and continue to work under the auspices of the Ukraine Support Group, which has just met in Ramstein," said the NATO Secretary General.

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine will have long-term consequences for the entire European security system.