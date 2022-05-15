10% of Luhansk region territory is under Ukrainian control, - Haidai

One tenth of Luhansk Region is under Ukrainian control

This was stated by Head of Regional Military Administratoin Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"10% of the territory of Luhansk region is under Ukrainian control. Today we control the outskirts of Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk (+ villages and community towns), Hirska community and the area along the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road to the border with Donbass," he noted.

At the same time, according to Haidai, the most dangerous directions in the Luhansk region: Severodonetsk, from the side of Popasna and Bilogorivka (Lysychansk-Bahmut road).

"Breakthroughs here may allow the orcs to take the region into the ring. There are battles in the villages near Severodonetsk," the head of the RMA added.

