Rashists in Donetsk region killed three civilians, 13 wounded - RMA

As a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region, three civilians were killed and 13 people were wounded.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 15, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: 2 in Drobyshevo and 1 in Toretsk. Another 13 people were injured. Today we also managed to clarify information about 3 civilians who died earlier: 2 in Siversk and 1 in Vilne Pole.

In addition, in Bakhmut medical care was provided to 3 civilians who were injured in Luhansk region. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.

