Rashists in Donetsk region killed three civilians, 13 wounded - RMA
As a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region, three civilians were killed and 13 people were wounded.
This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"On May 15, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: 2 in Drobyshevo and 1 in Toretsk. Another 13 people were injured. Today we also managed to clarify information about 3 civilians who died earlier: 2 in Siversk and 1 in Vilne Pole.
In addition, in Bakhmut medical care was provided to 3 civilians who were injured in Luhansk region. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password