In morning in Mykolaiv explosions sounded, - mayor Senkevich

This morning in Mykolaiv explosions were heard, and the local authorities urge citizens to remain in shelters.

As Censor.NET reports, the mayor of Mykolaiv Alexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram.

"Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv. Friends, stay away from windows. Stay in shelters or follow rules of two walls", - Senkevich wrote.

Earlier at 5:19, an air alarm sounded in the city. At 5:45 a.m. it was canceled.

Details are not yet reported.

