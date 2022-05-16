Troops of Russian Federation preparation for offensive around Izium, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers have significantly reduced the intensity of shelling of Kharkiv thanks to our Armed Forces. However, the danger to the civilian population still remains.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, last night the aggressor hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv and Saltivka. 4 people were injured.

The enemy also continues to shell the settlements of the region. In Chuguiv district 2 wounded.

There were 3 fires in the Kharkiv district due to Russian shelling, no one was injured.

"The Kharkiv Region Defense Forces continue to hold their ground and carry out successful counter-offensive operations. Territorial defense units have reached the state border in the north of the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to focus most of its efforts on maintaining its positions and is preparing an offensive in the area of ​​Izyum," the head of the region said.

Read more: As result of Chuguev's shelling, two civilians were wounded - Synehubiv

"For all their actions, the occupiers will receive a decent rebuff from our defenders," - sums up Synehubiv.