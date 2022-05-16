10 045 51
Land lease will not lead to huge debt in Ukraine after war - Kvien
Lend-lease supplies of American weapons to Ukraine will not lead to huge debt to the United States. The lease itself will simply speed up the supply of weapons.
This was stated by Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien in an interview with European pravda, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, there is no question that Ukraine must return everything it will receive under this land lease. Its meaning is to bypass the export procedure and additional approvals.
"Frankly, this is just a procedure to speed up the supply of weapons. Therefore, of course, the lease will not lead to the emergence of some crazy debt in Ukraine after the war," - added Queen.
