Commander of company of Belarusian battalion of Kastus Kalinovsky Pavel "Volat" was lost. PHOTOS

Pavlo Volat, commander of the company of the Belarusian battalion of Kastus Kalinowski, died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the battalion, Censor.NET informs.

"During the operation to liberate the Ukrainian village from the Russian occupiers, the company commander, our battalion soldier Pavel Volat, was mortally wounded. They tried to take him to the hospital in critical condition, but failed," the statement said.

The brothers said that "Volat" was wounded many times, but each time he returned to action.

The "giant" did not like to be photographed, so there were few photos or videos left after him. But the memory remained. The memory of those whom he saved in battle, who owe their courage to life. The memory of the soldiers of his mouth, in which he was the core and heart. In memory of those whom he protected", write brothers.

This is the sixth Belarusian citizen to die defending Ukraine during a full-scale invasion by Russian troops.

