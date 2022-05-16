Ukrainian artillery destroys armored personnel carriers of occupiers on banks of Siversky Donets near Serebryanka by direct hits. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed the armored personnel carriers of the occupying forces, which were trying to cross the Siversky Donets near Serebryanka.

The video of the successful attack of Ukrainian artillerymen was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on his page on the social network.

"Successful adjustments and direct hits. These are unique footage of the battle for the Siversky Donets. Russian armored personnel carriers are destroyed by direct hits or disabled by strikes near ... The correctors worked out just "excellently" when destroying this equipment," Butusov said in a comment to the video.

