"I still want to hear your native word ..." - Mariupol defender Kozatsky sings Kalush Orchestra "Stefania". VIDEO
Defender of Mariupol Dmytro Kozatsky sings the song of the winner of Eurovision-2022 Kalush Orchestra "Stefania" to the sounds of shelling at "Azovstal".
According to Censor.NET, Kozatsky sang a fragment of the song and published it on his social network page.
"Congratulations to KALUSH ORCHESTRA on winning Eurovision from the heart of Mariupol," he said in a statement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password