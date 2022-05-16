Azov's unit repulses occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
The Azov unit repulsed the Russian occupiers and destroyed the armoured vehicle of the Russian invaders in one of the battles in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET reports, the video of the successful battle was published on the social network by the ex-commander of "Azov" Andriy Biletsky.
"Normal day of ordinary work. SSO "Azov" Kyiv, Donetsk region - direction to Mariupol. One meter ahead. We are working!", - he wrote in a comment to the post.
WARNING! Non-normative vocabulary!
