45 people who committed war crimes in Ukraine identified, - Venediktova

Law enforcement officers identified 45 Russians who, according to the investigation, committed atrocities in our country.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for our investigations and war crimes ... So far, 45 such people have been identified for war crimes, Article 438 of the Criminal Code, and three people are already in court. This is one person accused by us of killing a civilian, and two others. have been taken to court (and they are physically in Ukraine). These are the people who fired on civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region," Venediktova said.

According to her, "we are moving much faster in this matter than in international justice."

"Currently, we have 45 Russian officials who committed atrocities in Ukraine, but more than 11,600 facts on which crimes are investigated. Our task is to find everyone. At the same time, we do not just have to find people who may have been in one place. We have to find all - witnesses, all proofs which will be admissible that they (participants. - Ed.) are guilty", - the public prosecutor told.

She also noted that how long the whole process will last is essential.

"Of course, we are starting all investigations, but again, in the conditions that we do not have access (to the places where some crimes were committed - ed.). So will we close these investigations? No, we will investigate them. But again - about the objective reality. Somewhere we will move faster, such as now in the Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Sumy region are already coming to suspicion. Somewhere we will need time. But still, Ukrainian justice aims to find and to bring every scumbag to justice, no matter how much time it costs us," Venediktova said.