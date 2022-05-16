"Let Putin find way to save face," Kuleba said

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that Ukraine seeks to restore full territorial integrity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Thus, the Foreign Minister declined to comment on whether French President Macron offered to accept the Kremlin's demands to "save Putin's face."

"Looking for ways to save Putin's face is just the wrong approach. Let Putin find a way to 'save face,'" Kuleba said.

The Minister also noted that Ukraine seeks to restore full territorial integrity: including the occupied Donbas and Crimea.

"We want everything we own to be ours," he said.

