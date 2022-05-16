Ukraine will never be victim again - Zelensky

Ukraine was told that the Russian army would demolish all of its resistance in three to five days.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses American students during an online meeting with the US university community.

"After Russia's full-scale invasion, I heard a lot of advice. They all came down to the fact that you have to accept the fact that Ukraine has become a victim. A victim of Russian occupation. That there seemed to be almost no chance of resistance. That the Russian army would supposedly demolish all of our resistance very quickly - three to five days... And that I should just leave Ukraine, because no one would be able to stop Russia.

I was offered help with transportation instead of weapons!

But it just wasn't all about us. They were completely false suggestions. They didn't take into account who we are. Who I am. How we see life here in Ukraine. Our country will never be a victim again. Nor will it simply be an observer of life-including its own life. We can, want, and will be subjects in life. That is the choice we have made. It is my choice. And the choice of the absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens," he said.

