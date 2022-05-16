Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU in combat captured a Rashist BMP-3.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of the Brigade.

"While the machine is a little "scratched " and it still smells "Russian spirit". But skilful hands of our colleagues in record time will bring it to perfection, and cannons of trophy BMP-3, you can be sure, will soon turn against the former owners", - the message says.





