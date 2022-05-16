ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4489 visitors online
News War
8 631 5

Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU in combat captured a Rashist BMP-3.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of the Brigade.

Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3 01

"While the machine is a little "scratched " and it still smells "Russian spirit". But skilful hands of our colleagues in record time will bring it to perfection, and cannons of trophy BMP-3, you can be sure, will soon turn against the former owners", - the message says.

Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3 02
Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3 03

Watch more: Precise strike of 14th Brigade's MLRS with corrections from Bayraktar. VIDEO

Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3 04

Author: 

14th separate mechanized brigade (31) trophy (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 