Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3. PHOTO
Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU in combat captured a Rashist BMP-3.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of the Brigade.
"While the machine is a little "scratched " and it still smells "Russian spirit". But skilful hands of our colleagues in record time will bring it to perfection, and cannons of trophy BMP-3, you can be sure, will soon turn against the former owners", - the message says.
