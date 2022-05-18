Russia is sending 34 French diplomats

Today, May 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Pierre Levy, who told him that in response to the actions of the authorities 34 employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia were declared persona non grata, they must leave the country within two weeks.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on Telegram of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, Levi was strongly protested against the previous "provocative and unfounded" decision of the French authorities to declare 41 members of Russian diplomatic missions in France persona non grata. "It was stressed that this step causes serious damage to Russian-French relations and constructive bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

Paris strongly condemns such a decision by the Russian Federation, the French Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The statement said the decision was made by Russia in response to France's decision on April 4 and 11 to expel dozens of Russian agents operating in France with diplomatic status and working against its security interests.

"The work of these diplomats and employees of our embassy in Russia, whose courage and high professionalism France welcomes, on the contrary, is fully within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations. The decision of the Russian authorities has no legal grounds. We can only regret it," the French Foreign Ministry said.