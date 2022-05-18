Serbia has promised to help Ukraine rebuild cities destroyed during war

Serbia is ready to help Ukraine rebuild the cities that were destroyed during the Russian invasion. In addition, the country wants to strengthen cooperation after the war.

It is noted that the President of Serbia Alexander Vucic met with the new Ambassador of Ukraine Volodymyr Tolkach. The President declared his support for Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that these are the main principles of international law contained in the Charter of the United Nations.

In addition, Vucic stressed that Serbia is committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes and supports all efforts to negotiate. He reminded that the country accepted many refugees from Ukraine, granted all residence rights and work permits.

The president promised that Serbia would help Ukraine after the war, particularly during the reconstruction phase. According to Vucic, countries have opportunities to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

