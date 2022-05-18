Kremlin complains Ukraine does not want talks with Russia

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Moscow saw a complete reluctance on the part of Kyiv to continue negotiations.

This was reported by Russian media, informs Censor.NET.

"Negotiations are not really moving forward. And we really state the complete lack of desire of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Peskov said.

Asked whether talks could resume Russia's final takeover of Azovstal, a Kremlin spokesman said: "I don't think these are very interconnected processes."

Earlier, a member of the Russian delegation Leonid Slutsky said that the talks between Russia and Ukraine have turned into stagnation and are now not conducted in any format. According to him, "the United States has made a significant contribution to this."

