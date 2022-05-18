Some people's deputies "Servants of the People" and OPFL suggest to establish responsibility for "oral insult of police officer", - Zhernakov

Liability includes liability up to administrative arrest.

This was announced on Facebook by the chairman of the board of the DEJURE Foundation Mykhailo Zhernakov, Censor.NET informs.

"While many Ukrainians die every day so that we are not Russian, some deputies (from Slug and ... OPZZh) submit bills that bring us as close as possible to it. In the 5050-1 project, they propose to establish retaliation (up to the administrative arrest) for the "verbal insult of a police officer", as is the case in Russia and, God forbid, in Belarus.

Came out with a poster that someone in uniform didn't like? Sent an aunt in a well-known direction with a certificate of "public formation" to actions against illegal construction? Pay the fine or go to prison altogether," Zhernakov said.

According to him, there are still those in Ukraine who "dream of a police state."

"And they represent the ruling party. Well, a little more enemy. Deputies from the ruling party and deputies from the enemy united. And offer here" as in Russia. "But it will not be. And if it is not urgently revoked / failed, and the deputies are not proved popular, kgm, the falsity of this position - no one will benefit from it," concluded Zhernakov.

