Moldovan President Sandu is demanding withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Moldovan President Maya Sandu from the rostrum of the European Parliament said. that Russian troops must withdraw from occupied Transnistria.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Moldova's president has said from the rostrum of the European Parliament that the Russian military should be withdrawn from Transnistria, as their presence violates Moldova's neutrality," Sandu said.

