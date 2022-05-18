ENG
Zelensky and UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed discussed providing Ukraine with fuel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with the newly elected President of the UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed.

"He had a telephone conversation with Mohammed Bin Zayed. He congratulated on the election of the President of the UAE. They discussed the possibility of providing Ukraine with fuel, threats to global food security. He invited to take part in the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.

