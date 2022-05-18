Ukraine is interested in joining EU roaming space, - Fedorov

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov met with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margret Vestager.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Government portal.

It is noted that more than 5.7 million Ukrainians have fled their homes in search of protection and asylum in neighboring EU countries. So it is important that all of them continue to keep in touch with their family and friends abroad. To this end, it is important to ensure free or reduced roaming for Ukrainians in the EU, at least until the end of the war.

"Therefore, Ukraine is interested in joining the EU roaming space," Mykhailo Fedorov said during a meeting with Margret Vestager in Brussels today, proposing to start talks on this issue at the bilateral level.

This step will be a continuation of our joint work on Ukraine's integration into the EU Digital Single Market, "the statement reads.