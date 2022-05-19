Enemy fired at Zelenodolsk community in Dnepropetrovsk region 5 times, beat from "Grad" and "Urahan" on Velyka Kostromka, - Reznichenko
The occupiers fired 5 times at the Zelenodolsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving the village of Velyka Kostromka without electricity and gas.
As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reports about it on Telegram
"The occupiers fired at the Zelenodolsk community five times. They beat from "Grad" and "Urahan" on Velyka Kostroma. People were not affected. Houses were damaged and destroyed. The village was partial without electricity and gas," Reznichenko wrote.
