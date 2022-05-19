Russian occupiers in ORDLO began illegal "certification" under accelerated procedure

Russian invaders issue Russian passports to residents of the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under an accelerated procedure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova.

"From now on, ORDLO residents can apply for Russian citizenship without the so-called passport of illegal pseudo-state formations. Prerequisites are a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (paper or ID), as well as registration of residence in the temporarily occupied territory.

In the absence of registration, the "applicant" must provide a so-called address certificate confirming permanent residence in the temporarily occupied territory.

The occupiers are also simplifying the process of applying for citizenship for Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia.

"All Ukrainians who were forcibly granted Russian passports remain citizens of Ukraine. Our state does not recognize any Russian documents imposed by Russia. The occupier continues to violate Article IV of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," said Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

The Commissioner appeals to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine.