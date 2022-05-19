Russian schoolboy wrote "Glory to Ukraine" in class chat. His classmate's father immediately reported him to police. PHOTO

In the Russian city of Zvenigorod, Moscow region, a third-grader wrote in the school chat "Glory to Ukraine" and joined the police. It was handed over by the father of a classmate.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Baza.

The man learned about the "anti-Russian" mood in the school chat from his son: on May 16, the boy showed his dad strange messages written by his classmate Dima. The student published several of the most famous Ukrainian slogans. The adult man decided to act as a "conscious citizen" - he made screens and recruited police.

Dima and his mother were invited to the juvenile department. There, the boy said that he only wanted to patrol his classmates and did not invest anything serious in his messages. Police officers talked to the student about the harm of such trolling and released him.