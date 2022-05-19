Ukraine will eventually go on counteroffensive: there will be no frozen conflict, - Minister of Armed Forces of Great Britain Heappey

With continued help from its allies, Ukraine will be able to build up enough forces to go on the offensive in its war with Russia.

This opinion was voiced by British Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey on the Canadian public broadcaster CBC, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The view that, after freezing this conflict, we will agree that the clash line of that time is the new de facto international border will only reward Putin for his aggression and, worse, encourage him to rearm and try to take another bite out of Ukraine in a few years .We should be blunt that when this turns into a positional war - and it will - it will be necessary to rearm Ukraine so it is ready to launch a counteroffensive on its own terms," Heappey said.

According to him, "events in the Donbass will unfold this summer, but I don't see how either side can move forward quickly."

"Everyone should agree that the terms of peace should be determined by President Zelensky, and he says frankly that he seeks to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the British Minister emphasized.

He added that Western allies can arm Ukraine much faster and better than a sanctions-shrouded Russia can rebuild its own forces by itself.