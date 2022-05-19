U.S. Congress agrees to allocate $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Congress has approved $40 billion in aid for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Іnterfax-Ukraine with reference to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the vote is ongoing, but a sufficient number of senators have already spoken in favor of approving the aid package. The document will now be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for his signature.

On Tuesday, a majority of senators supported a vote on the $39.8 billion aid package for Ukraine. Earlier, it was reported that Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was preventing the bill from passing as quickly as possible.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill last Tuesday.

