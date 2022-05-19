Ukraine itself will decide where and how war will end - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will independently decide where and how the war with Russia will end.

"We, the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, will determine the parameters of our own victory... Ukraine will determine what, where and when it ends. This is our land. We are at war, but we are also ready to negotiate. We are grateful to our partners for all their help, but no partner has the moral or political right to break us down by forcing any concessions," Kuleba said on national telethon on Thursday, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he specified that at present other states do not put pressure on the Ukrainian authorities to stop the war in case they reach any geographical boundaries.

