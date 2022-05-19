Desire to save Putin's face is disease in Europe, - Kuleba

The desire to save Russian President Putin's face is a major disease in Europe, cured only by brutal history.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Kuleba noted that some politicians and experts of the European Union and other countries began to worry because of Putin's loss, saying that Russia should not be humiliated.

"If we take not those who work off Russian contracts, but those people who sincerely believe in such ideas, they have a classic syndrome of dependence on Russia," he stressed.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, even if Russia starts slaughtering their fellow citizens in the streets, they will still say that they need to help Russia save face.

"It's a big disease, it's very serious. In Europe, whole layers among the intellectuals are sick with this disease, and only brutal history will cure them of it," Kuleba said.