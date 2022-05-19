Price of victory - tens thousands lives, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's victory in the war for its Independence will cost tens of thousands of lives.

He told this in an interview with Ukrainian students, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This war is definitely a war for Independence. We can say that it is a postponed war. Postponed for 30 years, considering how we got Independence in 1991. Or a hundred years, given our previous history.

I have no doubt that we will choose independence. And it will be in our history just as it has been in other struggling and victorious countries. Who stopped being beggars and became subjects. The real masters of their lives and future. But we must remember now and always that the price of all this is tens of thousands of lives. The lives of all those killed by the enemy. Tens of thousands. For independence. And for the opportunity for each and every one of you to choose how to live and in which Ukraine," Zelensky said.