Biden announces another batch of U.S. military aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he is allocating another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing a new batch of security assistance. This will provide Ukraine with additional artillery, radar and other assistance," the U.S. President said in a statement issued on Thursday by the White House.

Biden pledged that the U.S. will seek, in providing such support, "to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

"We will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian and food assistance to Ukraine, the region, and the world," the U.S. President said.

