Invaders are trying to increase pressure in Donbass, there's hell, - Zelensky

Russian invaders are trying to increase pressure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the liberation of Kharkiv region. But in Donbass, the occupiers are trying to increase the pressure even more. It's hell there, and that's not an exaggeration. The brutal and completely senseless bombing of Severodonetsk... There were 12 dead in one day alone, dozens of wounded," Zelensky noted.

He stressed that the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities, air and missile strikes by the Russian army are not just warfare.

"The Russian strikes on the Chernihiv region, including the terrible strike on the Desna River, where the rubble is still being cleared, and there are many casualties; constant strikes on the Odessa region, on cities in central Ukraine, the fully destroyed Donbas - all of this has no military explanation for Russia," the President added.

The head of the Ukrainian state stated that this is a clear and malicious attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible and to destroy as many residential buildings, social facilities, and businesses. At the same time, he expressed his belief that it qualifies as genocide of the Ukrainian people, and that all perpetrators will be brought to justice.

