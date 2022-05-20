New evidence of mass execution in Bucha published, - NYT. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The New York Times searched for evidence of the execution by Russian paratroopers of eight men on Yablunskaya street, 144 in Bucha.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by UP with reference to the NYT.

It is noted that the NYT has established the names of all executed men and the reasons why most of them became targets.

These are (from the top row to the left) Anatoliy Prykhodko, Andriy Matviychuk, Andriy Verbovy, Denys Rudenko, Andriy Dvornikov, Sviatoslav Turovsky, Valery Kotenko and Vitaliy Karpenko.

Surveillance footage in front of House 144 showed that Russian paratroopers occupied Bucha at about the same time as a group of men were executed. They drove vehicles such as the landing combat vehicle-2, the landing combat vehicle-3, and the landing combat vehicle-4, which are used almost exclusively in the Russian Airborne Forces.

The paratroopers patrolled the area, searching homes and working inside and outside a four-story office building at 144 Yablunska Street, which the Russians turned into a base and field hospital.

Nearby, at 31 Yablunska Street, Ivan Skyba, a 43-year-old builder, and five others were on duty at an impromptu checkpoint when the Russians returned.

As Skiba told the publication, they had a grenade, bulletproof vests, and a rifle.

According to Skiba, who was warned on the radio that the Russians had returned to Bucha and were moving in their direction, they hid in a house near the checkpoint with the landlord, 53-year-old Valery Kotenko, who brought tea and coffee to the militants.

They were later joined by two other fighters, Andriy Dvornikov and Denis Rudenko.

About an hour later, Russians found the men and put all nine of them, including the landlord, under the barrel of a pistol. Soldiers searched the men for tattoos that could indicate military affiliation and forced some of them to take off their winter jackets and shoes. Then they were taken to the base at 144 Yablunska Street.

Skiba and seven civilian witnesses, who were also gathered by Russian forces from neighboring houses and kept in a separate group, told reporters what happened next.

Witnesses said they saw a group of prisoners in the parking lot in front of the Russian base in shirts pulled over their heads. According to Skiba, Russian soldiers forced them to their knees and then shot Vitaly Karpenko almost immediately.

New evidence — including three videos obtained by The New York Times — shows how Russian paratroopers rounded up and executed at least eight Ukrainian men in Bucha on March 4, a likely war crime. https://t.co/EnA2q943Ds pic.twitter.com/BRMDeGo0u6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2022

It is noted that one person was released. According to the local military commander and investigators, he is currently under investigation; a government document reviewed by the NYT states that it is "treason."

Skiba said that he was shot, and he fell, the bullet hit him in the side.

The bodies of the men killed in the parking lot and inside the building were taken to the yard and lay there with six other victims for almost a month.