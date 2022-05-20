Enemy makes attempts of offensive near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, - General Staff

The enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 20 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the eighty-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

There are no significant changes in the state and position of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissya areas. The threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy carries out engineering equipment of positions around the settlement of Azarovka in the Bryansk region. He fired artillery and mortar shells at the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Brusky, Staryi Vyrky, Sumy region, and Gremyach, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. They try to counterattack to restore the lost positions. Conducts enhanced air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

Fighting continued in the area of ​​the settlements of Ternov and Vesele. In addition, enemy shelling was recorded near Ruskie Tyszki.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlements of Dovgenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy intensified offensive and assault operations to improve the tactical situation.

They inflicted fire damage from mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and operational and tactical aircraft in order to destroy the fortifications of our units along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carries out periodic shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Zakitne.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Severodonetsk, had no success, suffered losses, and was forced to retreat. Conducts hostilities in the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery and mortars, the occupiers carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Vyskryva, while trying to improve the tactical position of their units near Volodymyrivka and Vasylivka. The Russian occupiers suffered casualties in the area of ​​the settlement of Alexandropol.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, conducted assault and offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Vesele. They suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy carried out massive artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure, including from a multiple launch rocket system. The enemy led the offensive in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Oleksandrivka but had no success.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy hit the infrastructure and peaceful households with rocket and artillery, and mortar fire, and waged a counter-battery struggle. In the area of ​​the settlement of Novodarivka, they suffered losses and retreated to their former positions.

The invaders did not carry out active hostilities in the South Bug area. They fired on houses with mortars and artillery. The engineering equipment of the positions and the construction of the second line of defense continued.

There is a high probability of continuing hostilities in order to improve the tactical situation and reach the administrative border of the Kherson region.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction remained without significant changes.

Enemy naval groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping.

"In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, fourteen enemy attacks were repulsed last night, eight tanks were destroyed, fourteen units of armored combat vehicles, and six units of enemy vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down one Orlan-10 UAV, the General Staff said.