Ukrainian military continues to be evacuated from Mariupol, - General Staff

Measures to evacuate the Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the Mariupol direction, the intensity of hostilities has been reduced. Measures are being taken to evacuate our heroes," Gromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Thursday.

Asked whether the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from the Azovstal plant to Russian-controlled territory posed a risk to their lives, Hromov said Ukraine believed that the word given by Russia would be fulfilled.

"We know that our enemy is insidious, but we believe that the word given by them will be fulfilled," he said.