Occupiers failed to mobilize in captured Izium, - head of RMA Synehubiv

In occupied Izium, the invaders were unable to send men to fight against Ukraine.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv said this in an interview with FOCUS, Censor.NET reports.

"We have information that they tried to do it, but in fact it was a failure. That is, they really forced people to either leave Izium for the territory of the Russian Federation, or join the armed forces. They gave a choice: either - or. We do not have information that someone has volunteered to join the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Synehubiv said.

He added that fierce fighting between the Armed Forces and the occupying units of the Russian Federation continues in the Izium direction.

