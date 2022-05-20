Russian occupiers began to admit their losses on Zmiinyi island, - Bratchuk

Only now, when the dead sailors are being buried in Russia, the occupiers began to confirm the loss of manpower and equipment in the area of Zmiinyi Island.

The Odesa regional military administration spokesman Serhii Bratchuk said about it on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

"Odesa and the region were not shelled on the night of May 20. But Black Sea Fleet ships continue to block the ports of Greater Odesa, blocking grain exports from Ukraine and creating an artificial food crisis in the world. The problem can be solved one way - destroy the enemy fleet," Bratchuk said.

According to him, only now, when it is necessary to bury the dead, in Russia begun to confirm the loss of human resources and equipment in the area of ​​Zmiinyi Island.

A counter-sabotage special operation is underway in the region, a spokesman for the OVA said, and detained citizens are being checked for involvement in enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

See more: 7 soldiers of Kraken special unit died in battles for liberation of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Bratchuk also called on residents of Odesa to observe safety measures during their stay on the mined Black Sea coast and Odesa beaches.